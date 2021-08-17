Fleet World Fleet: Mazda MX-30 Sport Lux

A range-extender version of the MX-30 would make a lot of sense, says Martyn Collins.

P11d (BiK): £29,845 (0%) Test Range/MPkWh: 93/2.9MPkWh

Prior to receiving our MX-30 long-termer, I already knew this Mazda well as I was lucky enough to drive a late prototype of the car back at the end of 2019.

Since the start of our long-term test, I’ve appreciated the precise steering, eager acceleration and tidy handling, as already noted in my last two reports.

However, I’ve always had my reservations about the proposed 120-mile range. But I felt more assured at the preview event when I saw a cutaway of the MX-30, with a planned range-extending tiny Wankel engine slotted in the front.

Sadly, since then a worldwide pandemic, plus the incoming ICE engine ban, are believed to have prompted Mazda to put the range-extender version on hold. Rumour has it that the brand is instead working on a hydrogen-burning rotary engine. This is a shame, as halfway through my time with the MX-30, I feel it’s a range-extender, or a bigger battery, away from being a credible electric fleet choice.

Yes, we’re currently all doing less driving for meetings thanks to Covid, but having driven other EVs, I know that a 200-mile range makes daily electric motoring realistic – and the 100 or so miles I’m getting from the Mazda just doesn’t cut it.

This is a shame, as there’s much to like about the MX-30. It looks good, the interior is impressively built and is nicely detailed, plus as I mentioned, it drives really well.

Other niggles, apart from the range, currently revolve around the air-conditioning, which seems to blow hot air until you get going, which I gather is down to the lack of reversible heat pump. As such, until it kicks in, heat from the battery is sent through the ventilation system – which is not ideal when we’re in the hottest time of the year. However, in the Mazda’s defence it does cool down quickly.

For more of the latest industry news, click here.