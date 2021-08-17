Swarco showcases fleet EV solutions under Smart Charging rebrand

Global traffic technology group Swarco has rebranded its charging business while also committing to a substantial new investment in people and technology.

The existing eVolt brand will be phased out 11 years after it was launched and the business will now be known as Smart Charging and focused on addressing the future EV charging needs of customers within local authorities, the public transport sector and commercial fleets.

Swarco Smart Charging will provide software and hardware charging solutions direct to market while also providing third-party technology and associated maintenance and support services to businesses and local authorities that build, own and operate charging points.

Justin Meyer, managing director of Swarco Smart Charging, said the work marks a new era in the company’s development.

“In some ways nothing has changed, as our customers will still be working with the same teams and same technology they have come to know and trust under the eVolt brand. But in other ways, Swarco Smart Charging is an entirely new evolution, committed to being the number one choice for the country’s leading trend setters in the EV and mobility space, working with those who need quality, reliability, and innovation that sets the standards of excellence.”

The business already has thousands of smart charging points installed across the UK, on the public highway and in bespoke hubs, business premises and private homes, charging everything from private vehicles and commercial fleets through to buses and trucks.

Swarco Smart Charging is also said to have the widest range of AC/DC charging point technology currently available, including higher-capacity chargers providing a more rapid turnaround.

It also provides its smart connect back-office service, energy storage systems or solar car port technologies and can apply them to an existing network.

Justin Meyer continued: “With a transport business that can trace its roots back more than 50 years, you can trust our past to guide you to the future.”

