Volvo boosts electric range and power on PHEVs

Volvo has introduced a new powertrain for its plug-in hybrid 60 and 90 series models, improving electric-only range and power while lowering CO2 emissions.

The new powertrain has been introduced on all S60, V60, XC60, S90, V90 and XC90 Recharge T6 and T8 models and includes a new long-range battery with 18.8kWh; up from 11.6kWh before.

The battery enables Volvo’s PHEV to now travel up to a projected 56 miles (90km) on a single charge, putting even more journeys wholly within the electric-only range – customer research shows that Volvo Cars’ plug-in hybrids are already now driven around half of the time in pure electric mode and the new battery will increase that percentage.

“It’s 2021, and people should no longer have to rely on petrol or diesel when commuting,” said Henrik Green, chief technology officer at Volvo Cars. “Our latest plug-in hybrids deliver all the electric driving range needed in most people’s everyday life.”

The powertrain for the 60 and 90 series PHEV models also brings a more powerful rear electric motor, now delivering 145hp and increasing total combined power to 350hp for the Recharge T6 and 455hp for Recharge T8 models.

Besides the new powertrain, new upgrades include one-pedal drive on specific models. The function, already seen on pure electric Volvo models, gives the driver the option of controlling both acceleration and deceleration with only the accelerator pedal. It will be rolled out initially on the Volvo XC60, S90 and V90 Recharge plug-in hybrids.

Volvo estimates that the new powertrain has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by up to around 50% under the WLTP drive cycle.

“Driving a plug-in hybrid is often a stepping-stone to going fully electric,” said Henrik Green. “We believe that this upgrade will show to many that driving electric is the future, and take us closer to our 2030 ambition of becoming fully electric.”

The updated Recharge models are on sale in the UK now, with first customer deliveries expected in Q1 2022.

