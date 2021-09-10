Fleet World’s five-minute industry briefing: This week’s top stories
This week’s top fleet industry stories…
- World EV Day 2021: Top tips for fleets switching to electric vehicles - To mark World EV Day 2021, we asked the fleet and leasing sector for their top tips on how drivers and businesses can go electric. Natalie ... Read More »
- EV ranges ‘far better than drivers think’, says AA - Almost all UK drivers overestimate the number of breakdowns from electric vehicles running out of charge and should have more confidence in making the switch. For ... Read More »
- New EV company car drivers need direction on public charging, warns FleetCheck - Fleets should provide both guidance and policy on public charging to drivers taking delivery of their first electric company car. For more of the latest industry ... Read More »
- 67% of fleets expect to be using EVs in next five years - Two-thirds (67%) of fleet operators expect to be using EVs within the next five years – more than double the figure of 26% currently using them. ... Read More »
- No errors in smart motorway safety analysis but more data needed, says regulator - Government analysis on the safety of smart motorways have been backed by the road and rail regulator, but it’s called for more data to evaluate the ... Read More »
- Key licensing legislation change could hit fleets and drivers, TTC warns - A major change to licensing legislation could bring fines for fleet drivers and invalidate fleet insurance, TTC is warning. For more of the latest industry news, ... Read More »
- HSE updates driving and riding for work guidance to reflect grey fleet and gig economy - Official Health and Safety Executive (HSE) guidance on driving and riding for work has been updated to reflect the rise of the ‘grey fleet’ and the ... Read More »
- Volkswagen previews sub-£20k small EV with ID. Life reveal - Volkswagen is to launch a small electric car from 2025, previewed by a newly revealed concept and costing around €20,000 (£17,000). For more of the latest ... Read More »
- BVRLA updates Fair Wear & Tear Guide for LCVs - A new version of the BVRLA Fair Wear & Tear Guide for LCVs is now out, including the latest Fair Wear & Standard. For more of ... Read More »
- Mercedes-Benz EQE electric saloon due mid-2022 - Mercedes-Benz has showcased its EQE electric saloon, essentially an electric equivalent to the E-Class and due mid-2022. For more of the latest industry news, click here.
- Renault starts new EV era with 292-mile range Mégane E-Tech Electric - Renault has unveiled its fully electric Mégane E-Tech Electric SUV; the first of a new generation of electric vehicles. For more of the latest industry news, ... Read More »
- Fleet registrations hit by chip shortage in August but EVs surge - New car registrations fell 22.0% in August as the sector still battles chip shortages, but electric vehicle demand continued to rocket. For more of the latest ... Read More »
