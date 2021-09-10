Revised Volkswagen Polo on sale with new trim levels and equipment

The updated Volkswagen Polo is now on sale, introducing a new look and trim levels along with extra equipment.

Priced from £17,885 OTR, the revised model brings a mid-life refresh to the sixth-generation model and adopts the ‘Y’ trim level structure used on other VW models.

The line-up starts with the Polo life and then splits into comfort-focused Style and sporty R-Line specifications, both priced from £20,785 OTR. The Polo GTI will arrive at a later date.

Powertrains in the standard line-up encompass four engine and gearbox configurations. All use 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engines, ranging in power output from 80hp to 110hp and with five-speed manual and/or seven-speed DSG transmissions, depending on the model.

The most efficient model is the Polo Life featuring the 95hp engine variant and five-speed manual gearbox – it’s rated at 54.3mpg WLTP and with CO2 emissions of 118g/km.

The refresh also significantly builds upon the equipment package of the outgoing model. The semi-automated Travel Assist function is now standard along with LED headlights, Adaptive Cruise Control and an 8.0-inch Digital Cockpit. Also included are two front and two rear USB sockets, power-folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors, and automatic rain-sensing wipers.

The Style trim is available solely with the 95hp engine and seven-speed DSG transmission. It adds in the IQ.Light intelligent LED matrix headlights debuted on the Touareg in 2018, plus front and rear parking sensors, 16-inch alloy wheels and dual-zone climate control. It also upgrades to a 10.25-inch infotainment display that includes sat-nav.

The Polo R-Line gets bespoke styling details, included dedicated 16-inch alloy wheels and bumpers. The interior features black roof lining, stainless steel pedals and sports comfort seats for the driver and front passenger. Equipment levels echo the Style trim.

The GTI will arrive at a later date as the flagship of the Polo range.

