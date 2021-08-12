NatWest plans 600 EV charging points at its UK offices

Equans has been appointed by NatWest bank to deliver more than 600 high-power GeniePoint electric vehicle charging points across its UK office locations.

Equans, the new brand for global energy company, ENGIE’s, services led activities, has secured a five-year deal to supply, commission and operate a network of EV chargers across various NatWest offices in the UK. A total of 600 sockets will be in place by 2023.

NatWest has strategically selected locations where the demand is high, and power is readily available. Through the partnership with Equans, colleagues and customers of the bank, can benefit from the low energy price unit, while the chargers will also support the company’s transition to 300 fleet EV’s.

Access to the charging points will be for staff, visitors, and customers at NatWest offices, using the Equans’ GeniePoint platform – which also powers one of the largest national EV networks, the GeniePoint network. EQUANS will install high specification Alfen Pro-Line 7.4kW dual chargers.

Jerry Moloney, Managing Director for Equans’ Futures business in the UK & Ireland, said: “This partnership demonstrates a clear and strong commitment from NatWest on where they stand on the net zero transition. The only way we will convince a greater proportion of the population to consider electric vehicles is by giving them greater options and better access to chargers. This investment from NatWest does exactly that.

“We’re delighted to be offering NatWest customers, staff and visitors with access to our fast and reliable GeniePoint Network and look forward to progressing this partnership.”

Michael Lynch, Climate Solutions Lead at NatWest, said: “At NatWest we are helping our staff decarbonise transport and achieve Net Zero commuting. Working in partnership with Equans to provide EV Chargepoints at key strategic office locations supports our staff in making that transition to Electric Vehicles and help reduce our carbon footprint.”

