LEVC teams up with Locks 4 Vans

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) has announced a new partnership with Locks 4 Vans (L4V) to provide its VN5 electric van with new innovative security solutions.

L4V specialises in designing and manufacturing security solutions for commercial vehicles, and has recently developed new hook locks, slamlocks and bespoke shielding for the VN5.

Working alongside LEVC’s engineers, L4V has developed a set of bespoke products, tailored to the VN5 for optimum security. VN5 customers can now enhance their vehicle with a range of L4V products, each designed to provide the owner with a personalised solution.

L4V’s Hook Lock operates independently and in addition to the VN5’s locking system to provide an additional mechanical deadlock. Operated by a high-security external key controlled by the driver, the L4V Hook Lock can be fitted to either cabin door as well as the side and rear load doors, for optimum security for both cabin and cargo areas.

Designed for regular and secure access to the VN5’s cargo area, for instance by courier drivers, the L4V Slamlock safeguards against the driver forgetting to lock any door when temporarily away from the vehicle to reduce any chance of theft.

To prevent unwarranted access to the VN5 by way of panel puncturing to access internal door mechanisms, L4V’s Internal Latch Shield provide an additional shield to ensure mechanisms remain untouchable.

To prevent access to interior door handles, L4V’s innovative Interior Handle Release Guards can be fitted to the VN5, serving as an anti-spike kit.​

Joerg Hofmann, LEVC CEO, commented: “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Locks 4 vans, who will be developing bespoke security solutions for our new VN5 electric van. Our customers place enormous value in the security of their vehicle, which is why we have chosen to partner with a leading specialist, offering further peace of mind to our customers.”

