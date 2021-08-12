Road Test: Audi Q5 Sportback

Sportback versions of the Q5 add sharper looks for a price, finds Martyn Collins.

SECTOR Large SUV PRICE £46,415-£59,890 FUEL 32.5-188.3mpg CO2 36-215g/km

With the ‘Q’ range of SUV models accounting for over 40% of Audi sales in the UK, a coupé or Sportback version of the Q5 is a logical extension of the range, sitting in with the smaller Q3 already available.

Our Q5 Sportback is in popular S Line trim, although it’s also available in Sport, Edition 1 and range-topping Vorsprung trims. Outside, the Q5 Sportback looks sharp, its curvier roof line and sloping rear styling softening this tall Audi’s shape. The Sportback is 7mm longer, but those curves mean there’s 50 litres’ less boot space – although with 510-litres, it’s still a decent size.

The boot isn’t the only Q5 Sportback compromise, as the curvy roofline means 5mm headroom is lost in the back. Taller rear passengers will be uncomfortable; thankfully, there’s still plenty of legroom and you can specify an optional sliding rear bench seat – although this will be at the expense of legroom. Elsewhere, there is the same high-quality feel as the standard Q5.

We’ve got the 265hp 45 TSI petrol, but Audi predicts that the best-seller in the UK will be the 40 TDI diesel. Performance was impressive, with a 6.1-second 0-62mph acceleration figure and 155mph top speed. It is thirsty; WLTP combined is 32.5mpg and emissions are 197g/km. The 295hp 50 TFSI e plug-in version is better suited to fleets, with its 36g/km emissions and 188.3mpg combined fuel consumption.

On the road, the Q5 Sportback’s steering is precise with decent body control in the corners – but the ride was unsettled on the optional 20-inch alloy wheels. This does improve out of town and at speed, however.

The Q5 has always been a popular SUV choice, but the Sportback makes it more attractive, even if you do have to compromise on the practicality.

FW Rating: 4/5

