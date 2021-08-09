Martin Brown moves to Chair of Fleet Alliance as new-look board focuses on growth

Martin Brown is to become Chair of leasing provider Fleet Alliance as a new chief executive and chief operating officer strengthen the board to oversee company expansion.

Joining the Glasgow-based fleet management and leasing broker are experienced automotive executives, Andy Bruce and Nigel McMinn, both formerly of automotive retailer Lookers plc.

Bruce is appointed chief executive officer (CEO) and McMinn chief operating officer (COO), effective today.

The new executive structure is the most significant change to the board since the inception of the company nearly 20 years ago by shareholders Allen Flynn, Marjory Flynn and Martin Brown. Since then it has grown to manage a fleet of more than 30,000 vehicles worth in excess of £1bn.

Former managing director and now Chair, Martin Brown, commenting on the new-look executive board, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Andy and Nigel to lead our next phase of expansion. Their experience of creating growth, considerable manufacturer relationships, and extensive knowledge gained in the retail sector, will be invaluable to the company as we position ourselves for the future.

“Fleet Alliance has grown significantly into a premium fleet management company since the business first started. But now the time is right for the longer-term development of Fleet Alliance and an injection of fresh new thinking as the leasing sector becomes more mainstream.

“In my new role as Chair, I will continue to have a key input to the business and draw on almost 25 years of experience in the leasing market. Although I will be stepping away from my day to day role, I will work with Andy and Nigel on strategy, while representing the interests of the shareholders.”

Andy Bruce, a former CEO of Lookers plc, along with former COO Nigel McMinn, have between them extensive high-level management experience and together grew Lookers into one of the largest motor groups in the UK over a period of seven years.

Bruce and McMinn join the current Fleet Alliance executive team of David Blackmore (commercial director), Angela Robertson (finance director), Grant Boardman (client services director) and Rob Wentworth-James (corporate sales director).

