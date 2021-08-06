Drivers to face increased fines on London’s red routes

Transport for London (TfL) is planning to increase fines on the capital’s red routes, cutting danger and congestion.

London’s red routes are roads managed by TfL and make up 5% roads but carry 30% of the traffic. Stopping is generally prohibited on these roads, outside of designated locations and times clearly marked by signs, and the plans, which are under a public consultation, would increases the maximum penalty charge notice (PCN) for contraventions of the rules from £130 to £160 – a 23.1% increase.

As well as stopping, PCNs can be issued for things such as parking illegally in loading bays, blocking yellow box junctions and driving or parking in a bus lane on a red route.

The fine for contraventions has stood at £130 since 2011 and TfL said this would be the first increase in 10 years.

TfL said the higher fine level would be a more effective deterrent that would lead to a lower level of contraventions and help to keep the road network safe for everyone.

Increased compliance with the rules is also expected to boost bus reliability, reduce congestion, improve air quality and encourage more people to walk and cycle.

Siwan Hayward, TfL’s director of compliance and policing, said: “London’s network of red routes plays a vital role in keeping people moving across the capital and it’s really important that everybody follows the rules that are in place to keep roads clear and to keep people safe. We’d much rather people follow the rules than fine them, and the proposed increase in fines is intended to increase compliance with the rules and make streets safer, cleaner and less congested for everyone. I’d urge people to have their say on these proposals and we welcome all feedback on our plans.”

TfL’s consultation is now open at haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/penalty-charge-2021 and runs until 19 September.

