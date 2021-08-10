Allen Motor Group extends remarketing contract with Aston Barclay 

Allen Motor Group, with a network of 30 dealerships across England has announced its continued remarketing partnership with Aston Barclay.

Allen Motor Group has a long-established partnership with Aston Barclay, remarketing its part exchange vehicles for over 10 years through both physical and online auctions.

Andrew Muffet, group used car buyer said: “After a turbulent year in the car market, we have continued to rely on Aston Barclay to remarket our vehicles to their established buyer base. The return to physical auctions has certainly helped drive great performance in our product – especially with buyers wanting to see the vehicles before each sale.”

Founded in Essex, Allen Motor Group now has a network of over 30 locations covering locations in the South of England, the Midlands, Berkshire, London, and Essex.

Muffett added: “I’m really pleased to extend our work with Aston Barclay. Aston Barclay’s expertise continues to produce great results for the vehicles that we sell through their channels and their service and commitment right through the pandemic was extremely important to our business”.

Martin Potter, MD of Aston Barclay added: “We really value our relationship with the Allen Motor Group, they provide vehicles that our buyers need, and always perform well at auction. As a highly regarded dealership network that has a long and rich history with Ford, we are delighted to extend our remarketing partnership”.

For more of the latest industry news, click here.