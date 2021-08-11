New BMW iX3 unveiled

The new BMW iX3 has undergone an exterior design refresh and introduced the M Sport Package as standard in the UK, with the first UK customer deliveries from December 2021.

The BMW kidney grille is now larger than before, with a blue accent – in familiar BMW i style – along the inner edges, whilst the inner surfaces of the kidney grille elements have a mesh-like structure and feature a BMW i badge. There are also slimmer headlights and the air intakes positioned at the outer edges of the front end are now L-shaped and have blue accents.

Pricing for the BMW iX3 M Sport starts at £59,730 OTR, rising to £62,730 OTR for the BMW iX3 M Sport Pro trim level. BMW iX3 customers will have the choice of four exterior metallic body paint colours including Carbon Black, Mineral White, Phytonic Blue and Sophisto Grey. Black High Gloss exterior trim will be offered as standard alongside 19” Black aerodynamic wheels, automatic tailgate, adaptive suspension, heated steering wheel and panoramic sunroof completing the exterior look of the BMW iX3 M Sport.

Vernasca leather in a choice of four colours, Sensatec dashboard, sun protection glazing, ambient lighting and electric seats are offered as standard within the vehicle interior, enhancing comfort and style. Additional standard features include M Sport Package, wireless phone charging, heated front seats and the brand’s very latest driver assistance technology, including Driving Assistant Professional, Parking Assistant and BMW Live Cockpit Professional.

For the BMW iX3 M Sport Pro, additional standard features include BMW Head-up Display, Harman Kardon surround sound, Gesture Control, Parking Assistant Plus, darkened headlights, Automatic high beam assistant, Comfort access and Lumbar support. BMW IconicSounds Electric, developed in collaboration with Hans Zimmer, completes the extensive offering.

The new iX3 deploys BMW Group’s fifth-generation eDrive technology including an innovative charging unit, which sends power to both the 400V battery and the 12V on-board power supply. When charging using alternating current, it enables both single-phase and three-phase charging at up to 11 kW. Plugging the vehicle into a direct current rapid-charging station opens the door to charging outputs of up to 150kW, meaning the high-voltage battery can be charged from 0 to 80% of its full capacity in 34 minutes. Drivers can also add 62 miles to the car’s driving range – of up to 286 miles – in just 10 minutes. The iX3 also offers 286hp, 400Nm of torque and a 0-62mph time of 6.8 seconds.

BMW Charging

With the launch of BMW Charging in the UK, BMW iX3 customers have access to one of the world’s largest public charging networks using just one RFID card or App. Using a single BMW Charging card or BMW Charging App, customers can charge at more than 11,000 charging points from different operators across the UK, as well as 173,000 charge points across Europe.

