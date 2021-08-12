Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace now available to order

Family-friendly Tiguan Allspace seven-seater on sale from £32,135 OTR with package of new tech.

The new Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace is on sale now, following an update that has bolstered its technological package, enhanced its design and rationalised its trim line-up. The model is available to order today, from £32,135 OTR for the entry-level Life specification.

New assistance systems include Travel Assist, which allows Level 2 assisted driving at speeds of up to 130 mph (where permitted) supporting the braking, steering and acceleration, and IQ.Light – 1LED Matrix headlights which feature numerous different modes to automatically suit the driving conditions and environment, including settings for motorway, poor weather, reducing glare from signs, and more.

The Tiguan Allspace comes equipped with seven seats as standard for UK customers and up to 1,755 litres of luggage space is available with the two rear rows of seats folded. In addition, the Tiguan Allspace has a number of interior upgrades to bring it in line with the latest generation of its Volkswagen stablemates, including touch panels and sliders for the model’s standard-fit 3-zone climate control, along with controls at the back of the centre console for rear-seat passengers, and a new multifunction leather steering wheel.

The SUV’s price list has also been simplified by providing three trim levels, available with different powertrains. These three trim levels are entry-level Life, comfort-oriented Elegance, and R-Line. Three petrol and two diesel engines offer a range of power outputs between 150 and 245 PS, while 7-speed DSG transmissions are available across the engine options. A 6-speed manual gearbox is offered on the two entry-level, 150 PS powerplants (one 1.5-litre TSI and one 2.0-litre TDI), while four separate derivatives benefit from Volkswagen’s acclaimed 4MOTION all-wheel drive system, including the top model from the petrol and diesel engine ranges, as well as other variants in the Tiguan Allspace family.

Sarah Cox, Head of Marketing at Volkswagen UK, said: “The Tiguan Allspace is another practicality-packed SUV from Volkswagen, continuing the model’s goal of providing enough room for all the family, and their luggage. On top of this, it has the connectivity, technology and quality to face up to every challenge a family could throw at it.

“With this enhancement, it has even more convenience, safety and assistance features, while maintaining the practicality and Volkswagen quality that families love.”

