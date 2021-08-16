Revised Dacia Duster on sale from £13,995

Dacia has opened orders for the facelifted Duster, priced from £13,995.

First launched in the UK in 2013, the Duster SUV has been updated with a new design, including front-end styling carried over from the Sandero and Sandero Stepway, and extra equipment. It also introduces a new interior, including a new high-positioned centre console and a brand-new 8-inch touchscreen.

Three trims are on offer: Essential, Comfort and Prestige. The Essential features 16-inch steel wheels, new Y-shaped LED daytime running lights, automatic headlights, and black roof bars. The interior brings height- and reach-adjustable steering column, cruise control with speed limiter, seven-function on-board computer, DAB radio and manual air con.

The Comfort is priced from £15,495 and introduces 16-inch alloy wheels, black-painted heated and electrically adjustable door mirrors, body-coloured door handles, front fog lights, and hill descent control. The interior gains upgraded upholstery, height-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment, leather steering wheel, electric rear windows, rear parking sensors with rear camera, and an 8-inch infotainment system complete with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

At the top of the range, the £16,695 Prestige adds in 17-inch alloy wheels, grey quartz door mirrors and roof bars, dark-tinted rear windows, and an acoustic windshield. Interior updates include automatic air con, keyless entry, Multiview camera, front parking sensors, blind spot warning system, heated seats, and an 8-inch on-board navigation system with wireless smartphone connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

All models are fitted with cruise control and Emergency Brake Assist, while Blind Spot Warning is standard on Prestige. Hill Start Assist is available, as are Park Assist reversing sensors, which are accompanied by a rear camera on selected models. Adaptive Hill Descent Control is featured on 4×4 models and uses the brakes to automatically regulate the vehicle’s speed and prevent it from running away, even in low-traction environments.

Just two options are available across the range: a spare wheel is available for all Dusters except Bi-Fuel models for £250, and metallic paint – including the new Desert Orange shade – is available across the range for £595.

Engine line-up has also been revised and now offers a wide range of petrol, diesel and LPG Bi-Fuel versions – which feature a 50% larger LPG tank.

Three TCe petrol units are available, with 90, 130, and 150hp outputs, all front-wheel drive and available with either a six-speed manual gearbox or, in the case of the TCe 150, Dacia’s new EDC six-speed automatic.

The Blue dCi 115 diesel, meanwhile, is available with a choice of two- or four-wheel-drive, both with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The TCe 100 Bi-Fuel can bring a CO2 reduction of up to 9.5% when running on gas, as well as a combined petrol and LPG range of up to 767 miles thanks to its larger tank. The new, more ergonomic petrol-LPG switch can be operated manually by the driver at any time and the Duster will automatically switch to petrol if the LPG tank is empty.

Stop&Start technology is standard on all Dusters.

First deliveries of the new Duster start in September.

For more of the latest industry news, click here.