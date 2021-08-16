Airmax and Ring Carnation develop remote monitoring solution for emergency services

Telematics specialist Airmax Remote has partnered with vehicle conversion electrical firm Ring Carnation on a remote monitoring solution, initially for the emergency services.

The fully connected intelligent switching and power management system combines the strength of both the Airmax Remote telematics solution and Ring Carnation’s Genesis solution and means critical on-board devices can be monitored remotely for downtime management. The solution can also be used to make sure procedures are followed or vehicles are performing as intended.

In addition to the emergency services, the solution will also be rolled out to corporate fleets that have unique chassis builds.

Ring Carnation’s control systems are designed to monitor voltage levels throughout the vehicle conversion and custom chassis builds and distribute power to where it is needed most. This maintains safe vehicle operation and allows critical equipment such as defibrillators to operate at maximum efficiency.

The tie-up with Airmax Remote’s connected telematics solution ensures that battery life can be monitored not just by the driver, but remotely too. The partnership also delivers Ring Carnation’s Genesis solution with 32 bespoke conversion assignments – an increase from the previous six – including pre-checks, battery shoreline, panic alarms and blue lights, to name but a few.

Any upgrades or technical faults can also now be monitored in real-time remotely as part of an internal monitoring tool via IoT connectivity. This ensures that faults can be diagnosed and maybe fixed without the need for a technician to visit the vehicle.

The partnership will also enable Ring Carnation to provide telematics services with Airmax as preferred supplier to its entire customer base, with a simple retro fitting exercise which can be installed as a turn key solution at the builders/convertors.

Richard Perham, managing director, Airmax Remote, said: “Airmax Remote and Ring Carnation have many vital years’ experience of working with the emergency services and I’m excited about the future and what we can deliver as a collective. With in-house engineering and design teams we can enable rapid deployment.

“Both organisations benefit from full ownership rights and control of product development which includes own manufacturing capabilities meaning both products are made in Britain and can keep costs controlled which ultimately benefit the UK market.”

For more of the latest industry news, click here.