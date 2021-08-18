Fleet World Workshop Tools
Leasing Options expands team to support growth

Leasing Options has recruited six new members to the team to support rising demand for car leasing, in particular for electric models.

Leasing Options said it’s seen unprecedented growth over the last 12 months

The Manchester-based car leasing firm said it’s seen unprecedented growth over the last 12 months and has been repeatedly beating company sales performance records month-on-month.

The new members to the business include four within the pricing team, one within sales and one addition in marketing.

Mike Thompson, director at Leasing Options, said: “We have continued to see massive year-on-year growth, especially within our electric division, so we knew we needed to recruit more people to help support our incredible team.

“We are delighted to welcome all our new members of staff to the team and we’re confident that they are going to be a fantastic addition to our Leasing Options family and most importantly, are going to deliver excellent service – something which is fundamental to the way we operate.”

Natalie Middleton

