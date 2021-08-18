New Clean Air Zone guide available from AFP

A new document designed to help fleet managers get to grips with Clean Air Zones (CAZs) is now available from the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP).

While existing fleet industry guides explain what CAZs are and how they work, the new AFP publication has been designed to bring a more practical approach.

It’s designed for fleet operators that are likely to have to operate vehicles in these areas, and sets out how to manage their requirements, covering everything from drivers to paying charges.

The ‘Clean Air Zones and Your Fleet’ guide has been developed by the AFP’s Future Roads Committee.

Debbie Floyde, chair of the committee, commented: “We’re now at a point in time when fleet managers are having to deal with the demands of CAZs on a daily basis and best practise themes are emerging, so the Future Roads Committee has worked to gather ideas from across the AFP for inclusion in the new document.”

Floyde also said that the AFP was strongly in favour of the introduction of some form of automated payment facility in CAZ areas that would operate on a national basis.

“As the guide makes clear, the key difficulty of CAZs for fleets is that the means of payment is different in every location. This seems like a very antiquated approach and a national scheme where fleets and individuals could register their vehicles alongside a method of payment seems like a much better solution.”

Copies of the ‘Clean Air Zones and Your Fleet’ can be obtained by emailing [email protected].

For more of the latest industry news, click here.