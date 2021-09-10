Ford reveals senior leadership team for Pro commercial vehicle business

Ford Pro – the standalone global commercial vehicle business launched earlier this year by Ford – has revealed its leadership line-up.

The new leadership team will lead the company’s efforts to develop and deliver work-ready products and services for commercial and government customers.

Ford Pro has been founded as a separate global vehicle services and distribution business within Ford, focused on areas including vehicles – both combustion engine and electrified – and charging and digital services. It also encompasses dedicated CV servicing features.

Led by Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis, the global leadership team brings a broad range of backgrounds and capabilities, covering internal and external appointments.

The line-up includes Tim Baughman, general manager, North America. Baughman joins Ford Pro after serving as Ford’s controller for US marketing, sales and service.

Muffi Ghadiali has been appointed as head of Ford Pro charging. Ghadiali is CEO of Electriphi, a California-based provider of charging management and fleet monitoring software for electric vehicles acquired by Ford in August 2021.

Navin Kuma becomes chief financial officer and joins Ford Pro after six years in strategic leadership roles within Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC and Ford corporate strategy and business development teams.

Tracey Pass has been named as chief human resources officer and was previously vice president of human resources at The Walt Disney Company.

And Rahul Singh joins the team as chief technology officer. In his most recent position, Singh was head of software development for Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC.

Ford also confirmed that Hans Schep has been appointed as general manager, Europe. Schep will continue to lead Ford’s commercial vehicles business in Europe, a role he has held since 2016. As head of Ford Pro in Europe, he will report into both Cannis and Stuart Rowley, president, Ford of Europe.

“We’ve put together an experienced Ford Pro leadership team that is completely focused on helping commercial and government customers increase uptime and reduce ownership costs,” said Ted Cannis. “With customer productivity as our north star, this leadership team and our employees around the world are going to change how business in the commercial vehicle space is done.”

Ford Pro also set out its ambitions for growth. The business is expected to generate $45bn (£32.4bn) in revenue from hardware and adjacent new services by 2025 – up from $27bn (£19.5bn) in 2019.

