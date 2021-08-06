Arrival teams with Microsoft for next-generation vehicle and fleet management

Electric vehicle maker Arrival is working with Microsoft to develop an open data platform for vehicles and fleets, enabling advanced uses of telemetry and data management.

Tackling the current lack of a standardised method to manage and use connected vehicle data, the cloud-based approach will develop models to simplify data sharing within a mobility and freight ecosystem.

This will enable multiple different stakeholders – from OEMs, automotive suppliers and cities, to freight and logistics companies – to securely and responsibly analyse these swathes of data and apply valuable insights to their business.

This will then enable stakeholders to control what data is shared and with who – tackling a key issue within the sector.

The open data platform will use Azure and machine learning to extract insights from the data, which could then be used in areas such as improving vehicle designs, advancing fleet logistics and helping to spur advancements in mobility ecosystems and business models.

Arrival added that it will combine the platform with its connected vehicles to showcase best practice with regards to data management and analytics for this sector, helping to increase efficiency for customers’ operations. It will also use the platform to share data with other partners looking to develop solutions based on those insights.

Avinash Rugoobur, president of Arrival, said: “Data management and analysis is crucial to bringing customised, affordable and equitable solutions to the world. With the rapid advances in technology across all areas, we need a standardised way of collecting, assimilating and sharing that data so all can share in the full benefits of what connected vehicles can bring. Working closely with Microsoft to develop and then demonstrate the huge advantages of having an open data platform for vehicles and fleets will be truly ground-breaking for companies and cities around the world.”

Sanjay Ravi, general manager, automotive, mobility & transportation industry, Microsoft, continued: “Microsoft has always been at the forefront of enabling customer and partner ecosystems to make effective use of their data. The automotive industry will benefit from better capabilities to standardize and share data, and we are pleased to collaborate with Arrival to accelerate the development of their open data platform for vehicles and fleets.”

