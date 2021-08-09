Volkswagen unveils all-electric SUV coupé ID.5 GTX

The ID.5 GTX is the first all-electric SUV coupé from Volkswagen and is set to make its international exhibition debut, as a disguised concept at the IAA Munich Motor Show.

Volkswagen’s first SUV coupé based on the Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) features dual motor four-wheel drive and is fully connected, being able to receive updates over-the-air and is fitted with Car2X technology.

The abbreviation GTX continues the tradition of the GTI, GTD and GTE models and transfers it to the world of electric mobility. There is an electric motor on both the front and rear axle of the ID.5 GTX – while the large lithium-ion battery between the axles enables a projected range of up to 308 miles.

When the ID.5 GTX arrives at dealers next year, it will be the second model from the GTX product brand. Volkswagen’s goal is to increase the share of all-electric cars in Europe to 70% of unit sales by 2030, while the brand is aiming to become net carbon neutral by 2050.

