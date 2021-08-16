Updated Mazda2 to bring big CO2 reductions

Mazda has updated the Mazda2 supermini for the 2022 model year, offering improved efficiency and new trim levels.

Priced from £16,475, the revised Mazda2 will be powered exclusively by the 1.5-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine, as before. But the updated model will reintroduce the 115hp version, alongside the 75hp and 90hp outputs, bringing a new range-topping model.

Across all models, the 1.5-litre petrol engine has been refined to offer considerable efficiency improvements; as a result CO2 emissions have dropped by 11 to 14g/km. For example, the 90hp Sport manual has dropped from 120g/km to 107g/km.

With the exception of the entry-level model, all manual versions of the 2022 Mazda2 feature Mazda’s M Hybrid mild-hybrid system and now wear the e-Skyactiv G badge.

A total of seven models are available in the line-up, starting with the 75hp model that’s offered solely in SE-L trim and with manual transmission. The popular 90hp engine comes in three different trims and with a choice of manual or auto transmissions.

The range is topped by the new flagship £20,845 115hp GT Sport Tech model, exclusively matched to the six-speed manual transmission.

Standard specification includes navigation, cruise control, integrated Bluetooth and air conditioning, while the 2022 Mazda2 also sees the introduction of wireless Apple CarPlay from Sport trim onwards.

From GT Sport trim onwards, the 2022 Mazda2 gets a colour head-up display, reversing camera, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

The new range-topping 115hp GT Sport Tech introduces adaptive LED headlights, blind spot monitoring, rear smart city brake support and a 360-degree camera.

Jeremy Thomson, managing director Mazda UK, said: “The Mazda2 may be the smallest car we produce, but it has at its heart the same values of style, driver involvement and quality that mark out all our vehicles. The Mazda2 is now more efficient than ever, while thanks to the generous equipment tally across all models, we have a distinctive and premium contender in what is still one of the most competitive segments in the UK car market.”

The updated Mazda2 goes on sale from 1 October.

For more of the latest industry news, click here.