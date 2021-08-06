Riverside Motor Group appoints Aston Barclay as remarketing partner

Riverside Motor Group has signed up Aston Barclay as its remarketing partner.

The new sales programme will launch at the dealer sales at Aston Barclay Wakefield on Tuesday 10 August with 50 cars. Total volumes are expected to grow to reach 1,000 vehicles a year.

The group, founded in 1982 and based in Yorkshire, is an authorised dealer for a number of carmakers.

Mark Denton, managing director Riverside Motor Group, commented: “As authorised Volvo, SEAT, Honda, Mitsubishi and Cupra dealers we have wide range of vehicles passing through our sites in need of remarketing. We are therefore delighted to have appointed Aston Barclay as our remarketing partner, as their impressive buyer network and high sales rates will prove an invaluable boost to this part of our business.”

Martin Potter, Aston Barclay’s managing director – customer, added: “Aston Barclay look forward to working with Riverside Motor Group, beginning with our initial launch sale in August. The wide range of vehicles which we expect to process for Riverside Motor Group will fit well into our sales programme, and bolster our already impressive conversion rates.”

For more of the latest industry news, click here.