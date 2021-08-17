Fleet World Workshop Tools
Premium used SUVs in high demand as new car supplies dry up

By / 16 hours ago

Premium SUVs and saloons continue to top Aston Barclay’s used car desirability index, reflecting the increasing shortage of new cars currently available.

BMW X5 xDrive45e

The BMW X5 came in second in the used car desirability index for August, showing how German premium SUVs remain in high demand

A total of 21 out of 25 used cars on the index in August were at the premium end of the market, as buyers turn to used cars during the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

Topping the index was the Lexus CT, closely followed by the BMW X5 and Range Rover.

Demand for low- or zero-emission cars also rose, with both Tesla Model 3 and Toyota Prius featuring for the first time in the index alongside the hybrid Lexus CT and IS.

German premium SUVs remained in high demand, with the Audi Q5 and Q7, Mercedes GLA and GLC and the BMW X4 and X5 all making the top 25.

But premium saloons are also proving popular; models such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Volvo S60 were also in the top 25.

Martin Potter, Aston Barclay’s managing director – customer, said: “Our latest index reflects the current supply pressures in the new market caused by the semiconductor shortage. Consumers are switching to the used market for their premium SUV or saloon which means dealers are competing for the same make and model of used car. This continues to fuel high demand which is pushing up prices.”

Aston Barclay’s used car desirability index, which covers both its physical and online auction channels, is based on three key metrics: web views prior to sale, number of physical and online bids per sale, and the sale price achieved as a percentage of CAP average.

Used Car Desirability Index for August

Make Model Score out of 100
Lexus CT 75
BMW X5 74
Land Rover Range Rover 72
Audi Q7 71
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 70
Toyota Prius 68
Tesla Model 3 65
Mercedes-Benz GLA 65
Audi Q3 63
Mini Countryman 63
Lexus IS 62
Volvo S60 61
Volvo XC40 60
BMW X4 60
Audi A6 60
Volkswagen Touareg 59
Audi A5 59
Mercedes-Benz GLC 59
Mercedes-Benz CLA 58
Audi Q5 58
Volvo V40 58
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 58
Volvo XC90 58
Mercedes-Benz B-Class 57
Natalie Middleton

Natalie has worked as a fleet journalist for nearly 20 years, previously as assistant editor on the former Company Car magazine before joining Fleet World in 2006. Prior to this, she worked on a range of B2B titles, including Insurance Age and Insurance Day.

