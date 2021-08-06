Plug-in hybrid Volkswagen Tiguan opens for orders

A plug-in hybrid version of the Tiguan is now available to order, priced from £35,515 OTR and targeted at fleets.

The Tiguan eHybrid has CO2 emissions from 38g/km and an electric-only range of up to 30 miles, delivering Benefit-in-Kind ratings from 11%-13%. It also provides fuel economy of up to 176.6mpg.

The eHybrid drivetrain combines a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine and an electric motor, giving up to 245hp of power and a top speed of 127mph along with a 0-62mph time of 7.5 seconds.

The motor is powered by a 10.4kWh battery, which can be charged either using a 2.3kW domestic charger or a 3.6kW wallbox or public charger. This gives a full charge in five hours, or three hours and 40 minutes with the 3.6kW charger.

The Tiguan eHybrid will start journeys in all-electric E-Mode by default if the battery is sufficiently charged and can use all-electric running at speeds up to 80mph, enabling increased use of electric power. Drivers can also reserve electric power for use later in a journey, for example in an urban setting.

It’s available in three trims: Life, Elegance and the sporty R-Line grade.

Life models feature three-zone automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control with front assist, front and rear parking sensors, and a discover media navigation infotainment system with an 8.0-inch touchscreen.

The Elegance grade adds in a heating function for the steering wheel, 30-colour ambient lighting throughout the cabin, electric boot opening and closing function, with hands-free access, keyless entry with start/stop button on the centre console, and Volkswagen’s 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro TFT dashboard display. Other features include a rear-view camera, side assist, rear traffic alert and predictive cruise control.

The top-spec R-Line adds styling features including a roof spoiler, exclusive front and rear bumpers and wheel arch extensions, black roof lining and R-Line badging across the interior. It also gets 20-inch black alloy wheels.

IQ.Light LED matrix headlights with multiple lighting modes feature as standard on the Tiguan eHybrid Life and Elegance, and are optionally available for R-Line models.

Nick O’Neill, head of fleet at Volkswagen UK, said: “The brilliant Tiguan is already regarded as a great all-rounder, and with the introduction of the Tiguan eHybrid this appeal is boosted even further. Our latest plug-in hybrid brings a fleet-friendly 11-13% BiK taxation rate (depending on specification) and low running costs to its long list of skills and attributes.

“It’s not just fleet managers and company car drivers who will love the Tiguan eHybrid though – the family-friendly Tiguan is up for almost any challenge life can throw at it, and now there’s the flexibility of local trips with zero-tailpipe-emissions to add to the list.”

