New Škoda Fabia: Prices and specs revealed

Škoda has revealed prices and specs for the new Fabia hatch, which goes on sale later this month, priced from £14,905.

It’s the fourth-generation of Škoda’s supermini and the first to be built on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB-A0 platform – adopted by the Polo some three years ago and also used for the SEAT Ibiza and Audi A1.

Revealed earlier this year, the Fabia ups the ante on both equipment and space. Boot space, which was already the largest in the segment, is up 50 litres to 380, rising to 1,190 litres with the rear seats folded. It also debuts new infotainment and safety and assistance systems, along with latest Simply Clever features.

Engine line-up brings four petrols with outputs from 65 to 110hp. The 65hp and 85hp engines come with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard while the 95hp unit has a six-speed manual. The range-topping 110hp engine is fitted with a seven-speed DSG as standard.

Four trim levels will be available from launch: S, SE Comfort, SE L and Colour Edition – the latter targeted at buyers looking for customisation and gadgets. There won’t be a vRS version but a sporty Monte Carlo trim will arrive early 2022.

The entry-level S trim features LED headlights, Front Assist, Pedestrian Protection and Lane Assist including road edge detection, along with DAB digital radio, a 6.5-inch colour screen infotainment system and manual air-con.

The Fabia SE Comfort is priced from £16,795 and adds in 15-inch alloy wheels, front fog lights and a two-spoke leather multifunction steering wheel. Equipment also includes rear parking sensors, height-adjustable front seats and adjustable lumbar support in front seats.

The Fabia SE L starts from £18,980 and introduces 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome window surrounds and electric windows, front and rear. It also bring an Amundsen navigation system with 9.2-inch colour display, a one-year subscription to Care connect and Infotainment online services, web radio and six speakers, and dual-zone air-con.

The Fabia Colour Edition costs from £17,495 and throws in 16-inch black alloy wheels, privacy glass and door mirrors painted in roof colour. Onboard tech includes Škoda’s Bolero radio with 8-inch colour display, Virtual Cockpit with 10-inch colour display and keyless engine start/stop. Colour Edition buyers can also specify metallic Graphite Grey and pearl-effect Magic Black as contrasting paintwork for the roof, wing mirror caps and alloy wheels.

The new Fabia will be open for orders from Tuesday 28 September 2021. First UK deliveries are expected in the fourth quarter of the year.

