LV Britannia Rescue launches breakdown service for electric cars

Breakdown recovery specialist LV Britannia Rescue has launched a new electric car service for its customers who break down in Central London.

Developed in partnership with LAR Traffic Services, one of the largest independent breakdown and recovery specialists in the LV= Britannia Rescue network, the service will see a fully qualified technician attend to customers using a Renault Kangoo Z.E. electric van equipped with the tools and diagnostic equipment necessary for repairing electric car breakdowns at the roadside.

The vehicle is also kitted out with an electric car recharge unit for customers who run out of charge at the roadside and will complement LAR’s London fleet of Euro 6-compliant service and recovery vehicles.

Henry Topham, managing director, LV= Britannia Rescue, commented: “Our independent recovery network has been assisting electric car recoveries for a number of years, but this is the first time one of our partners is doing it in an electric recovery van, so we’re really pleased to be working with LAR Traffic Services on this project. Arriving at roadside in an electric vehicle, possibly to help the increasing number of electric drivers on the road, will only instil customer confidence in the service we and LAR are providing.”

It’s the latest in a series of new developments and enhancements to the LV electric car insurance product.

In September 2020, LV General Insurance launched a new roadside charging service to come to the rescue of its electric vehicle customers who have run out of charge. The solution has been developed with AFF, the national roadside electric vehicle charging assistance company, and offers roadside charging for electric vehicles that run out of charge. AFF recharge vans can provide a 30-minute mobile charging facility (average 10 miles of battery) on roads across England and Wales, including the hard shoulder and emergency refuge areas of motorways, providing roadside support for electric car drivers who are unable to make it to their destination or encounter issues with charge points.

