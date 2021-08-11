Jaguar F-PACE gets R-Dynamic Black model and enhanced technology

The Jaguar F-PACE now has added appeal, with the addition of a new R-Dynamic Black model together with enhanced wellbeing, connectivity and driver assistance technologies across the range.

The F-PACE R-Dynamic Black benefits from a distinctive design and an enhanced specification which includes a Black Pack now featuring Gloss Black mirror caps, fixed panoramic roof and privacy glass. Complementing these elements are 20-inch wheels with a Gloss Black finish.

Like all other F-PACE models, the R-Dynamic Black is offered with a choice Ingenium powertrains, from the 163PS mild hybrid (MHEV) four-cylinder diesel to the 404PS plug-in hybrid (PHEV) petrol.

Adam Hatton, Exterior Design Director, Jaguar, said: “The F-PACE is a performance SUV with an assertive, purposeful design which truly sets it apart. Creating the new F-PACE R-Dynamic Black gave us the opportunity to accentuate its sculpted, poised form and deliver even more visual impact and presence.”

Jaguar is also introducing more technology across the F-PACE range to enhance occupant wellbeing and comfort: there are new smart features which further improve interior air quality, and new driver assistance systems which provide greater levels of support. Connectivity will soon be made even more convenient with the addition, via software-over-the-air updates**, of wireless Apple CarPlay®. Wireless Android Auto™ will become available at the same time.

Available to order now, F-PACE R-Dynamic Black is priced from £46,765 in the UK, and the core F-PACE range is priced from £40,675. F-PACE SVR priced from £78,165.

