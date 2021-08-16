Headline speakers confirmed for Cenex-LCV and Cenex-CAM 2021

Cenex has revealed some of the headline speakers for its forthcoming Cenex-LCV and Cenex-CAM 2021 events, who will cover vital topics in Low Carbon Vehicles and Connected Automated Mobility.

The events will run at UTAC Millbrook Proving Ground on 22-23 September 2021 and include seminars, exhibitions, networking and ride and drive sessions.

And this year will also see the introduction of a week-long Cenex-Events programme of activities, which will be hosted both physically and virtually from 20-24 September 2021, including a limited number of extra seminar sessions available online.

Keynote speakers at the events include Natasha Robinson, joint head at the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) and David Skipp, director, Ford Mobility.

They will be joined by Ian Constance, CEO, Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), Mark Preston, founder & chief strategy officer, Streetdrone, and Isobel Pastor, head of the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles (CCAV) – one of the event’s sponsors.

The line-up also includes presentations from David Wong, senior technology & innovation manager at the SMMT, Martin Wood, ZEV supply chain specialist at the Department for International Trade and Andreas Kufferath, head of department at Robert Bosch GmbH.

Also speaking will be Vincent Mattelaer, FCV specialist, Toyota Motor Europe.

