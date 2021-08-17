Get valuable benchmarking insights to make your fleet more efficient

New research being run by Fleet World could help readers benchmark their operations on everything from fleet policy to going electric.

Held in partnership with Athlon, the Reader Survey 2021 (click here to access) will take a deep look at how fleets are evolving in response to a range of trends, giving a state-of-the-nation insight.

Areas covered include:

Planned fleet growth

Funding changes

The grey fleet

Mobility solutions and increased take-up

Plans for going electric and the challenges involved

Issues with charging

The short survey will only take about five minutes to complete and the findings will be revealed in Fleet World this autumn, giving fleets a chance to benchmark their operations against others.

The research will also be used to provide valuable insights on where fleets can take action to cut costs, increase safety and efficiency, and go greener.

To access the Fleet World Reader Survey 2021, click here.

