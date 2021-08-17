FORS webinar to help fleets tackle drink and drug driving

A FORS Associate webinar giving advice on handling the risks of driver drug and alcohol impairment is to run later this month.

According to FORS (the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme), operators should be extra vigilant when it comes to managing drug and alcohol impairment this summer.

It’s warning that due to the pandemic, it’s more important than ever drivers and fleet managers can spot the signs of impairment and address them effectively.

As a result, operators should revisit their drug and alcohol procedures and ensure they are fit for purpose.

To help with this, FORS Associate, OdiliaClark, is hosting a webinar on 31 August to look in detail at how operators and drivers can more effectively manage the risk of impairment caused by drugs and alcohol in their business.

The webinar will cover crucial topics such as organisational culture surrounding drugs and alcohol impairment, and how to handle the outcomes of testing.

Paul Wilkes, FORS business services manager, commented: “Drug and alcohol impairment is an unfortunate challenge that operators of all sizes face. The FORS Standard requires that members have a drug and alcohol procedure in place. That includes actions to take on suspecting driver impairment due to drugs or alcohol, and I would urge operators to look carefully at these procedures to make doubly sure that they are fit for purpose.”

To register for the FORS Associate webinar on managing drug and alcohol impairment, click here.

