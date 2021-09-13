FMG bolsters fleet focus with new appointment

Incident management expert FMG has strengthened its focus on fleet with a new internal promotion.

The new appointment sees former business development manager Leyton Jordan become national sales manager – fleet.

He takes responsibility for developing all fleet new business opportunities to accelerate the company’s growth trajectory, promoting FMG’s outsourced incident management, repair and roadside recovery solutions within the fleet and mobility industry.

Andrew Chandler, sales director at FMG, said: “As we continue to promote our business as a supplier of choice across the fleet industry, Leyton’s established network, vast knowledge and expertise will be invaluable in driving FMG forward, particularly as fleet professionals seek new ways to adapt their operations post-Covid.

“Leyton has played an integral role in securing a number of high-profile accounts for FMG and we are impressed by his energy, passion and drive to build trusting and effective relationships with new customers.”

