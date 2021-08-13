Fleet World’s five-minute industry briefing: This week’s top stories
This week’s top fleet industry stories…
- Vauxhall extends free home charger and 30k free miles to electric range - Vauxhall is aiming to encourage no-emission motoring by extending its offer of a free home charger and 30,000 free green miles of electricity in partnership with ... Read More »
- NatWest plans 600 EV charging points at its UK offices - Equans has been appointed by NatWest bank to deliver more than 600 high-power GeniePoint electric vehicle charging points across its UK office locations. For more of ... Read More »
- New BMW iX3 unveiled - The new BMW iX3 has undergone an exterior design refresh and introduced the M Sport Package as standard in the UK, with the first UK customer ... Read More »
- Fleet World Fleet: Seat Leon e-Hybrid FR - Luke Wikner reflects back on six months behind the wheel of SEAT’s impressive Leon e-Hybrid. For more of the latest industry news, click here.
- Grey Fleet risks continue to intensify - More and more businesses are being affected by grey fleet risks, whereby personal vehicles are used for business purposes, since the onset of the pandemic, according ... Read More »
- Industry calls for EV Benefit-in-Kind clarity - The Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) has renewed its call for the Government to make benefit-in-kind taxation tables for electric vehicles (EVs) available through to the ... Read More »
- 4 in 10 UK car buyers would prefer to buy a zero emission vehicle - UK electric cars sales are expected to boom in the coming 12 months with the majority of prospective EV buyers willing to pay a premium for ... Read More »
- Iconic British electric vehicle chargepoints on the way - A design team has been appointed to create an iconic British chargepoint, which could become as recognisable as the red post box and black cab. For ... Read More »
- Volkswagen unveils all-electric SUV coupé ID.5 GTX - The ID.5 GTX is the first all-electric SUV coupé from Volkswagen and is set to make its international exhibition debut, as a disguised concept at the ... Read More »
- Martin Brown moves to Chair of Fleet Alliance as new-look board focuses on growth - Martin Brown is to become Chair of leasing provider Fleet Alliance as a new chief executive and chief operating officer strengthen the board to oversee company ... Read More »
For more of the latest industry news, click here.
Leave a comment