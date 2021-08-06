Fleet World’s five-minute industry briefing: This week’s top stories
This week’s top fleet industry stories…
- Zap-Map to create zero-carbon EV route planner under new tie-up - Zap-Map is to partner with energy and carbon data science company Advanced Infrastructure to create a new low-carbon route planner function for EV drivers, called Zap-Zero. ... Read More »
- New car registrations plummet to lowest level since 1998 - UK new car registrations in July recorded their weakest performance since before the millennium, with both the semiconductor shortage and the pingdemic ‘throttling’ a full recovery. ... Read More »
- BMW rewards plug-in hybrid drivers for every electric mile - BMW is incentivising UK drivers of its plug-in hybrid models to drive in electric-only mode through a new rewards programme. For more of the latest industry ... Read More »
- Service as usual? How EVs are changing fleet SMR - The transition to electric vehicles brings a host of new considerations for fleet servicing, maintenance and repairs. Natalie Middleton explores the main issues. For more of ... Read More »
- Diesel prices hit seven-year high - Prices of petrol and diesel are rising relentlessly, with no signs of coming down in the future. For more of the latest industry news, click here.
- Semiconductor shortage ‘will outlast pandemic’ - The global semiconductor shortage is likely to outreach and outlast the Covid-19 pandemic, as the industry weathers the ‘perfect storm’. For more of the latest industry ... Read More »
- Road Safety Week 2021 to celebrate fleet heroes - At-work drivers, fleets and organisations are being invited to sign up for this year’s Road Safety Week, which adopts the theme of Road Safety Heroes. For ... Read More »
- New AFP white paper to help fleets address post-pandemic driver wellbeing - A new white paper that can help fleets manage driver wellbeing and safety post-pandemic is now available from the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP). For more ... Read More »
- Fleet Alliance targets SMEs with new low-cost EV sal-sac scheme - A brand-new salary sacrifice scheme has launched from Fleet Alliance to help businesses including SMEs offer fully electric cars to employees at highly attractive rates. For ... Read More »
- Used car values up 16.6%, reports Cap HPI - Used car values are continuing to rocket, having risen by 16.6% or £2,125 in the last four months, according to Cap. For more of the latest ... Read More »
- Interview: Mohsen Mohseninia of Aeris on the latest telematics developments - Aeris and Fleet World recently conducted an on-line survey online survey of fleets to help shape the future of the fleet telematics sector. Mohsen Mohseninia, Aeris ... Read More »
- Highway Code changes to create new ‘hierarchy of road users’ - A new version of the Highway Code that will prioritise pedestrians and cyclists through a new ‘hierarchy’ has been announced by the Goverment. For more of ... Read More »
