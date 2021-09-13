DriveTech white paper to support businesses with rise of grey fleet

A new white paper is now available from DriveTech to help businesses manage the risk of rising grey fleet use.

Following a shift in the automotive landscape due to the pandemic, ‘The Rise of the Grey Fleet’ guidance raises awareness of the obligations, challenges and risks that using these vehicles presents.

While the rise of the grey fleet was already underway, the pandemic has accelerated this shift – recent data from the BVRLA showed that company fleets total around 1.8 million vehicles compared to an estimated 10.5 million for grey fleets.

The new DriveTech guide has been created to arm fleet managers with practical advice and knowledge, supporting them in making the safest decisions for their evolving fleet.

Charlie Norman, managing director at DriveTech, commented: “With conventional fleet sales down and the pandemic’s impact dramatically shifting the way in which many people work, now is the time to act and ensure grey fleets are not overlooked and businesses are responsible for all its drivers.

“Driver training is an important way for organisations to fulfil their obligations while helping employees to minimise risk when conducting work-related travel. Maintaining awareness of work journeys, the vehicles and technology involved will be critical to fulfilling duty of care, especially over the next decade as we experience a significant transition within the automotive industry.”

To download DriveTech’s ‘The Rise of the Grey Fleet’ whitepaper, click here.

