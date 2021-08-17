AW Repair Group commits to EV Ready training

AW Repair Group has committed to ensuring its entire workforce is trained up on electric vehicle skills under Thatcham Research’s EV Ready programme.

Launched in July 2021, the Thatcham training programme addresses the current electric vehicle skills gap in the vehicle repair sector; according to the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI), only 6.5% of the automotive sector was qualified to work on EVs as of June 2021.

To ensure it’s ahead of the repair curve, all AW Repair Group staff will receive the Thatcham training as part of standardised learning.

The EV Ready training programme, which consists of online and face-to-face learning, will help technical and non-technical staff gain EV skills and awareness, helping the business to continue to embrace electrification technology with confidence.

The programme includes topics such as EV technology identification, health and safety awareness for non-technical teams and EV working voltages, components, tools, equipment and repair competence.

Steve Hoe, technical development and VM manager at AW Repair, explained: “We have been investing in EV training and equipment for quite some time now and as a result, have some highly trained EV technicians, particularly at our specialist TecKnowlogy Centres. However, for us it’s vital that the whole team across all our sites understand the risks of working with EVs.”

He continued: “This training is not just for our technicians and body shop staff. We plan to reach all corners of our business, with EV Ready forming the basis of a standardised learning and induction process for all current employees and new starters, including apprentices.

“From customer liaison advisors to valet and transport to behind-the-scenes staff, everyone at AW will complete EV Ready.”

Hoe added that the team have already given very positive feedback about the move and are excited to get involved in the training.

“This is about getting ahead of the curve and continuing to develop a reputation for safe and efficient EV repairs. We are guaranteeing the education of our employees and giving confidence to customers bringing their vehicles in for repair.”

For more of the latest industry news, click here.