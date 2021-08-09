Audi reveals pricing and specification for all-new RS 3 models

Audi Centres across the UK are now taking orders for the all-new RS 3 Sportback and RS 3 Saloon, which start from £50,900 OTR and £51,900 OTR respectively.

The latest iterations of the high-performance duo, powered by a 400PS 2.5-litre TFSI engine, are due to be delivered to the first customers from November.

In the UK, both the RS 3 Sportback and Saloon are available in four different specifications: RS 3, Carbon Black, Launch Edition and Vorsprung. As standard, every model comes equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels, heated Front Sport seats with ‘RS’ embossed logo in Fine Nappa leather, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, Audi’s 12.3-inch Virtual cockpit with RS-specific display, a 10.1-inch MMI Navigation plus infotainment system, and the all-new RS Torque splitter.

Stepping up to the RS 3 Carbon Black (+£4,650) brings darkened Matrix LED headlamps, five-spoke 19-inch matt black alloy wheels, a gloss black front spoiler as well as a carbon fibre finish to the exterior mirror housings, rear spoiler, side skirts and engine cover.

Above that sits the RS 3 Launch Edition (+£6,000), of which only 96 examples have been allocated to the UK. The Specification brings a wealth of additional standard kit such as the Driver Assistance pack, Adaptive suspension with Drive Select and Audi’s Comfort & Sound pack. A glass panoramic roof, heads up display, electric front seats, phonebox lite, sports exhaust, red brake callipers and a gloss black finish to various interior and exterior elements also appear. The top speed also increases to 174mph.

Rounding off the line-up is the RS 3 Vorsprung (+£7,750). This flagship model benefits from black 19-inch alloy wheels with graphic print, an electric bootlid and a 360-degree camera.

Audi’s RS Dynamic pack (£5,500 on RS 3 and £5,000 on Carbon Black & Vorsprung) is the highlight of the range of optional extras. It comprises Adaptive suspension with Audi Drive Select, RS ceramic brakes with brake callipers in gloss anthracite grey, a top speed increase to 180mph and Audi’s RS sport exhaust system.

The RS 3’s award-winning 2.5 TFSI engine is now more powerful than ever before developing 400PS and 500Nm of torque – allowing a 0-62mph sprint of just 3.8 seconds. Top speed for the standard RS 3 is limited to 155mph, but Launch Edition and Vorsprung models see that increase to 174mph. This makes the Audi RS 3 the best in its class in terms of acceleration and top speed. The engine’s maximum power of 400PS is available earlier than before at 5,600rpm and extends to 7,000rpm.

“There are fewer more iconic engines in the world than Audi’s 2.5 TFSI five-cylinder,” commented Director of Audi UK Andrew Doyle. “Now more powerful than ever before, and with class-leading performance figures to back up its striking new design, the introduction of the RS 3 Sportback and Saloon reinforce Audi Sport’s commitment to setting the benchmark in every segment.”

Audi RS 3 Sportback pricing OTR

Audi RS 3 Sportback £50,900

Audi RS 3 Sportback Carbon Black £55,550

Audi RS 3 Sportback Launch Edition £56,900

Audi RS 3 Sportback Vorsprung £58,650

Audi RS 3 Saloon pricing OTR

Audi RS 3 Saloon £51,900

Audi RS 3 Saloon Carbon Black £56,550

Audi RS 3 Saloon Launch Edition £57,900

Audi RS 3 Saloon Vorsprung £59,650

