Audi expands EV charging service to over 17,500 charge points

Audi has expanded its e-tron charging service to give access to more than 17,500 UK charge points via a single card or the myAudi app.

The service launched in January 2020 and now covers almost 75% of the UK’s public charging points, along with over 242,000 public charge points across the rest of Europe.

The subscription service includes major UK charging networks, including BP Pulse, Pod Point, Source London and Ionity, along with 19 other UK operators.

It’s based on an RFID card, provided inside new Audi plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles. Once the service is activated, customers have a choice of two tariffs: City or Transit.

The City tariff is aimed at drivers who cover shorter distances and predominantly charge at home or work, and particularly those who own an Audi plug-in hybrid model.

The Transit tariff is aimed at users who charge more frequently on the road and is recommended by Audi for drivers of its e-tron fully electric cars. The main benefit of the Transit subscription is a discounted Ionity rate across Europe. As an added saving, e-tron owners will also receive the Transit tariff-free for the first 12 months and a £150 charging voucher.

Both tariffs allow free-roaming across Europe, bundle all charges into one monthly cost and offer fixed pricing. Customers can also add an optional BP Pulse pack to their subscription, which brings discounted charging rates.

“Audi’s aim has always been to make the transition from combustion to electrified vehicles as easy as possible for our customers, and the expansion of our ultra-convenient e-tron charging service is a clear demonstration of that,” said Andrew Doyle, director of Audi UK.

“With only one card Audi customers now have access to almost 75% of the UK’s public charging points – that’s a vast collection of fast, rapid and ultra-rapid charging points across the country, which will provide them with greater flexibility and convenience day-today.”

